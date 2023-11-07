Patrick Dempsey Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Patrick Dempsey can add People’s Sexiest Man Alive to his résumé!

Dempsey shot to fame in the 1987 rom-com “Can’t Buy Me Love,” and cemented his heartthrob status playing Dr. Derek Shepherd aka McDreamy on “Grey’s Anatomy” for 11 seasons.

The honor, however, took him by surprise.

The “Ferrari” star told People, “I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!”

The actor added, “I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

Dempsey and wife Jillian share Talula, 21, and twins Sullivan and Darby, 16. Speculating on the kids' reactions to his new status, he said they will “make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be. Which is good, they keep me young.”

He also joked of the Sexiest Man Alive title, “I’ve got the bumper stickers, T-shirts, posters.”

Asked if he’s peaked, he insisted, “I peaked many years ago. But I’m still here.”

The 57-year-old star added of the honor, “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”