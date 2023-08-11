Getty Images

It looks like the cast of the Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz-led film “Ferrari” has gotten the go-ahead to promote the upcoming film after all.

On Thursday, The Wrap reported the news of an interim agreement approved by SAG-AFTRA that allows for the cast of the Michael Mann-directed biopic to advertise the film ahead of its Venice Film Festival world premiere.

The film is being distributed by the independent film studio — and non-AMPTP company — Neon. The company is known for a catalogue of iconic films that includes Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding ice-skating biopic “I, Tonya” and the Oscar-winning South Korean thriller “Parasite.” The company being an independent studio allows for “Ferrari” to qualify for an interim agreement.

“Ferrari” stars Driver as Enzo Ferrari, an ex-Formula 1 racer, and Cruz as his wife Laura. The film follows Enzo and Laura as they struggle to keep their marriage intact while facing the risk of bankruptcy at their car company, all while grieving the loss of their son.

Set in the summer of 1957, the film tackles a risky bet Enzo made at the 1957 Mille Miglia that threatened to change his family’s life forever.

Along for the ride is a star-studded cast that includes Shailene Woodley of “The Fault in Our Stars” fame, “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Patrick Dempsey, and Jack O’Connell from “Skins.”

“Ferrari” was adapted into a screenplay by Troy Kennedy Martin based on “Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine” by Brock Yates. “Ferrari” is scheduled to release on Christmas Day in the United States, becoming the 12th feature by acclaimed director Michael Mann.

Actors have been on strike since July 14, and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush as she hit the picket lines last month.

She said at the time, “Without performers I don't know what they think they're doing but we are their partners and we're being treated disrespectfully and dishonorably… working people and they're being squeezed out of their livelihood and nobody at the top is thinking about this. They're living high on the hog and they are completely out of touch and tone deaf and this unfortunately really had to happen.”