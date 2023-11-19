Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance 'Not a Distraction': Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is brushing aside concerns that the red-hot romance between teammate Travis Kelce and superstar Taylor Swift is causing people to take their eyes off the ball — the football — in any meaningful way.

In a new sit-down with ESPN, Mahomes says the attention doesn't feel any bigger than winning the Super Bowl.

"People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis and they make it a huge deal, because it is a huge deal, [but] I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than to the guys that are actually in the building," he says in the newly released clip.

As for how he feels about Swift, Mahomes considers himself "lucky" to have met her, and calls her a "good person."

"It's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day," he goes on to say, joking, "We'll see when we get to the off season, maybe I'm traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something."

Mahomes also praises Kelce effusively, referring to him as a brother. "His family and my family have almost become one family."