Celebrity News November 18, 2023
Taylor Swift Regretfully Postpones Rio Gig Last-Minute: 'Safety Comes First'
In the wake of the death of a fan and soaring temperatures in Brazil, Taylor Swift has postponed her Saturday show.
Writing from her dressing room in the stadium, Swift announced via Instagram Stories, "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio."
She went on, "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."
On Friday, a young fan died in a hospital after taking ill at Swift's first Rio show.