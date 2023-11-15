Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be getting serious!

Us Weekly reports that they are planning to have their parents meet each other next week!

A source told the outlet, “Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents, so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious. Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well.”

According to the insider, Taylor and Travis’ parents will meet when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.

The insider noted, “Although Taylor will be performing the night before in Brazil, she’s trying to manage going to the game. It’s really important to her to be there when their parents meet.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush just spoke with Travis’ mom Donna about the possibility of Taylor attending Monday’s game.

She answered, “She has an actual concert the night before. That'd be rough, so I'm thinking no.”

No matter who wins on Monday, Donna noted, “I am winning no matter what,” referencing Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis and Taylor have been dating since September.