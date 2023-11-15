Getty Images

Travis Kelce is dishing on his trip to see Taylor Swift in South America.

On the latest episode of “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” he told his brother, “I went down to Argentina and it was a whole bunch of fun. I went south of the equator, which I’ve never been [to], ever in my life.”

Travis landed on Friday, just in time for her second show in Buenos Aires, which was ultimately canceled due to bad weather. Kelce insisted, “Lightning and electronics don’t mesh very well.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end did make it to the Saturday show, where Taylor paid homage to him by changing up a lyric in her closing song “Karma.”

She sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen.”

Travis’ surprised reaction went viral, and Travis said he had “a little bit of a clue” that it was going to happen, but insisted, “When I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh… she really just said that.'”

At that moment, Kelce was in a VIP area with Taylor’s dad Scott, who tried to give the football player a high five.

Jason teased Travis that he was “so shocked” he left Scott hanging.

Travis took the opportunity to say, “Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. I never miss a high-five, too — big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you could do at an event.”

The Swifts were longtime Philadelphia Eagles fans before Taylor started dating Travis, but Scott was noticeably wearing a Chiefs lanyard at the concert.

Jason, who plays for the Eagles, wasn’t too happy about it.

Travis told him, “Got him over to the good side, baby,” saying he’s convincing the family “one by one” to root for the Chiefs.

Jason jokingly called out Scott, saying, “What are we doing? You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis added, “I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him… Maybe, who knows?”

Kelce, who previously attended an Eras tour stop in Kansas City, said of her Argentina show, “I was blown away… The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy [it] for. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. It looked like she was having some fun up there.”

He told his brother, “We gotta get you to a concert… I’m telling you, it’ll blow you away.”

While Travis was enjoying the show in Argentina, his mom was watching Taylor’s Eras tour concert film in a movie theater in Orlando, Florida!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Donna Kelce, who dished all about her viewing experience after she was recognized by an excited Swiftie, who snapped a pic with her.

Calling the movie “amazing,” she revealed that she sat in a “pre-reserved” seat, saying, “I thought, ‘This'll be a good bet... I'll go here and nobody'll know I'm here,’ but, you know, I just wanted to see what the whole concert looked like 'cause I have not been.”