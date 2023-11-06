Taylor Swift’s A-List Girls’ Night in NYC while Travis Kelce Plays in Germany

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and her girl squad enjoyed a night out in NYC over the weekend.

Swift and her A-list friends made a splash outside BONDST restaurant on Saturday as they were photographed leaving the venue.

At one point, the singer walked down the steps arm in arm with Selena Gomez and held hands with Brittany Mahomes. In other pics, she walked hand in hand with Selena.

Other famous faces with the group included Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Cara Delevingne.

Taylor chose a black top, a checkered miniskirt and thigh-high boots for the occasion, while Selena was bundled up in a long-sleeved peach dress. Brittany wore a royal blue pantsuit and white jacket.

Gigi wore a short, black button-down dress, and Sophie went with blue jeans and a blue plaid blazer. For her look, Cara chose denim and leather pants, a black jacket, and a black-and-white checkered hat.

Seeing Swift and Mahomes out in NYC was confirmation that the women had not traveled to Germany to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Taylor is, of course, dating tight end Travis Kelce, while Brittany is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

When Travis was asked at a press conference in Germany on Friday if Taylor would be at the game, he dodged the question. Travis reportedly said, "When I mention if she's going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I'm just going to keep that to myself."

He also played coy when another reporter asked, “Are you in love?”