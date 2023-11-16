Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith is shutting down reports that Will Smith had a past sexual relationship with actor Duane Martin.

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Jada insisted, “Let me just say this: It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense.”

The topic came up as she discussed her memoir “Worthy,” and host Charlamagne tha God asked about the “No Soccer Mom” chapter.

In the chapter, Jada denies rumors that she and Will are swingers or gay.

Charlamagne then asked about Brother Bilaal’s recent claims on “Unwine with Tasha K” that he witnessed Smith and Martin having sex.

That’s when Pinkett Smith called the story “nonsense,” and adding, “And this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown, that didn’t work.”

She added, “We’re gonna take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So, that’s actionable. So, we gon’ roll with that.”

Jada alleged that Bilaal was disgruntled over a previous business deal.

“It’s based around this person’s idea that they, in some way, were doing business around Will’s book, and that they spent money, or what have you, and that they needed to be compensated. So, he already tried to do this money shakedown,” she said, adding, “Will was willing to give him a certain amount, and he didn’t take it. So, this whole situation is based on that.”

Co-host DJ Envy asked how Will is dealing with the rumors. Jada said, “The one good thing about Will is, Will is always going to find the funny.”

Smith also released a statement to People magazine, saying, “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."