Will Smith made a surprise appearance at a stop on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Worthy” book tour Wednesday night, and he used his presence to uplift his no-longer-estranged wife!

Jada was giving a lecture at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore when Will showed his support onstage.

The Baltimore Sun reports Will told the crowd, “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have... for me. We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

He continued, per the paper, “We got together when we were in our 20s. I had huge dreams of what I wanted to do in the world and in my life, and I was on fire with a vision. And as I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

The Baltimore Banner adds that Will said, “There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed… And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices. There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine.”

In a video posted by @layray3, the actor also said, “Can you love somebody forever no matter what? Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don’t agree with them… Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

“Extra” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer recently spoke with Jada, who said that her relationship with Will Smith is “solid.”

In an email to The New York Times, Will recently revealed that her book “kind of woke [him] up,” adding that he was emotionally blind to her needs.

Jada noted that he is no longer emotionally blind, saying, “That's been the beautiful part of this second half of our journey, is that we've really done a lot of hard work together… now we started off codependent. We had to find our independence in order to come back in an interdependent way… And being able to see one another's point of view and really respect and love each other… it's a journey, man.”

In the book, Jada revealed that they have been separated for seven years, which has made headlines. She commented, “The idea that we were separated for seven years and that we're like still apart after the Oscars, we made our way back, you know, and I think that piece has been left out of the narrative.”

Jada ended her memoir at the 2022 Oscars, when Will slapped Chris Rock for a joke about her.