Getty Images

The headlines keep coming as Jada Pinkett Smith promotes her memoir "Worthy.”

“Extra” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer sat down with Jada, who opened up about her relationship with the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

In 1996, the hip-hop giant was ambushed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas while riding in a BMW with rap mogul Suge Knight.

After Tupac died, Suge sent his ashes to Jada, who was devastated by the “whole thing.”

She emphasized, “Having to receive Pac’s ashes in that way was a really devastating moment and I’ll put it like that, to just get him in that little cardboard box, and yes, I was very rageful about the whole thing, about everything.”

While Jada recalled that Suge was somewhat cavalier when he delivered Tupac’s ashes, she didn’t want to make anything of it. She said, “Let me tell you something, one thing I’ve learned, not to make assumptions. Lord knows so many assumptions have been made about me, of what people know, front facing, and there's always more to the story, so I can't make assumptions.”

Jada and Tupac met while they were students at Baltimore School of Arts.