Will Smith’s First Words After Jada Pinkett Separation Revelation

Getty Images

Will Smith kept quiet for days after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that they’ve been separated since 2016.

Now, Will is breaking in his silence on social media.

On Sunday, Smith posted a video of himself sleeping on a boat at sea, while pinging sounds and notifications are heard in the background.

A voice-over said, “Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere,” and Will is seen getting up and shaking his head while looking into the camera.

He captioned the video, “Notifications off :).”

Will was seemingly referencing all the talk about his marriage.

In response to Will’s post, Jada sent two laughing emojis.

Jada recently got emotional while appearing on “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” to promote her memoir “Worthy.”

Jay read a letter from Will to Jada.

Will wrote, “I just turned the final page of ‘Worthy.’ It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place. It's one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way.”

“You are one of one, a rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity. I know it wasn't easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you,” Will went on. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Jada reacted, saying, “He knows I can't have no Merlot. That's beautiful. That's why I can't divorce that joker.”

When asked how she felt about Will’s comments that he would hug her more if he had read the book 30 years ago, Jada commented, “You know, one of the things I talk about in the book a lot is perspective. When we got married, Will had to be 28, 29. We had such different needs. No right or wrong, you know. Will was very driven. But I got married because I was pregnant and... I wanted a family and that I must say that was the one thing we both wanted to create a family we never had. But what we thought took having a healthy family, Will believed, man, as long as I get out here, make money get the biggest house…make sure you guys don't need anything. That's how you have a great family, and my thing was like no, but love and, you know, me and you, we got a da da da da, you know, everything was centered around feelings, love, da da da da. We just couldn't find agreement because we thought we had two different goals around what it took.”

Jada emphasized, “To hear him say that he would have hugged me more is me hearing him say he would have taken a bit more time to listen and understand.”