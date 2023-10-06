Celebrity News October 06, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals ‘Shocking Developments’ in Upcoming TV Interview
Over a year after Will Smith’s infamous slap at the Oscars, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith is sitting down for an exclusive interview with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb.
In a teaser for the interview, Hoda shared, “I learned some really shocking developments that I was completely unaware of.”
During the interview, Jada shares her unique perspective of the slap — she sat next to Will when everything transpired.
Jada also opens up about her nearly 26-year marriage to Will.
Pinkett Smith is currently promoting her memoir “Worthy.”
The interview will air on NBC on Friday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.