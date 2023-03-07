Jada Pinkett Smith Source Hits Back at Chris Rock’s Claims, Calls Him ‘Obsessed’

Getty Images

Chris Rock went on the attack during his Netflix special, blaming Jada Pinkett Smith for the bad blood that led to Will Smith slapping him on the Oscars stage.

Now, a source is hitting back, telling People she “had no part in this other than being heckled.” The insider added, "Chris is obsessed with her and that's been going on for almost 30 years."

The insider pointed out that Rock chose to record his history-making comedy livestream “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” in her hometown of Baltimore, again calling him “obsessed.”

It should be noted that Baltimore is a go-to town for Chris. He’s performed there before.

During the special, Chris claimed that Jada told him to “quit the Oscars” in 2016 amid the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

The Jada insider insists, "She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars, ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job."

Rock also insisted in his stand-up routine, "I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f**k? That's how it is: She starts it, I finish it. That's what the f**k happened. Nobody's pickin' on this bitch. She started this sh*t. Nobody was pickin' on her."