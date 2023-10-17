Jada Pinkett Smith on Her Current Relationship with Will Smith (Exclusive)

Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith has gotten candid about her life in her new book, “Worthy.”

“Extra” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer spoke with Jada Pinkett, who said that her relationship with Will Smith is “solid.”

In an email to The New York Times, Will recently revealed that her book “kind of woke [him] up,” adding that he was emotionally blind to her needs.

Jada noted that he is no longer emotionally blind, saying, “That's been the beautiful part of this second half of our journey, is that we've really done a lot of hard work together… now we started off codependent. We had to find our independence in order to come back in an interdependent way… And being able to see one another's point of view and really respect and love each other… it's a journey, man.”

In the book, Jada revealed that they have been separated for seven years, which has made headlines. She commented, “The idea that we were separated for seven years and that we're like still apart after the Oscars, we made our way back, you know, and I think that piece has been left out of the narrative.”

Jada ended her memoir at the 2022 Oscars, when Will slapped Chris Rock for a joke about her.

While many criticized Will for his actions that night, it was a turning point for Jada. She explained, “That was the moment that I knew I would never leave Will's side. After all those years of thinking that I would, after all those years of thinking, I'm going to get divorced, I'm going to get a legal separation… And I didn't go in there as his wife. But I was leaving that his wife. So it showed me that love can conquer all.”

Jada has no regrets about her life. She said, “I regret nothing… we think that when life gets tough or we have challenges that we're not worthy or something's wrong with us, as if we're not supposed to be challenged in life. But it's the challenges where we find our greatest selves, and without them, we won't.”

As for why she felt that it was the right time to tell her story, Jada commented, “I couldn't tell my journey to self-worth without adding that part… I really needed to separate to find myself again… that was nobody's fault. That's on me.”

Jada and Will are also thinking about collaborating on a future project together. She shared, “I know Will and I are talking about writing a book, together, called ‘Don’t Try This at Home.’”