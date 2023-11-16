Getty Images

Tristan Thompson, 32, has some regrets over his past makeout with Jordyn Woods.

Back in 2019, Tristan and on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian split after he was caught kissing Woods. At the time, Jordyn was best friends with Khloé’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

On this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Thompson acknowledges that his action didn’t just hurt Kardashian, but also her family.

“If someone told me, ‘Do you think Kylie misses Jordyn?’ I’d probably say yes. And I feel bad about that. Especially me being the older one,” said Tristan, who was 28 at the time, while Jordyn was 21. “I should have handled it differently. I should have handled it more as the older person. As the wiser [one].”

The NBA player went on, “Sometimes,, for men they don’t realize until they are 40 or 50 when the train is already gone. Hopefully, my train hasn’t left.”

He then sat down with Jenner and told her, “It really bothers me because we had such a dope relationship. But everyone got affected differently. You were affected the most by the situation. You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life and your connection. You were two peas in a pod, so the fact that I put myself into the situation wasn’t right and wasn’t smart.”

Thompson went on, “I want to say I am sorry. I feel bad about it… The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f**king idiot who was young and stupid, I wanted to say I am sorry again for that.”

Kylie accepted his apology and told him, “I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could never imagine my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. She needed to grow without me, and I needed to grow without her.”

Jenner, who was spotted with Woods over the summer, told Thompson, “Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We are good.”

Tristan asked Kylie to pass along his apology to Jordyn as well.

The athlete then headed to Kourtney Kardashian’s house, where he tried to explain his past actions.

“I was cheating for an action or for a feeling. But it also came down to not really knowing how to love. That’s the way I grew up,” he said. “With therapy, I realized my childhood upbringing, I saw how my dad would treat my mom. As a kid when you see that, the trauma where you can’t protect your mom because you’re so young, you numb your emotions. It’s my defense mechanism.”

Tristan continued, “I never understood how to feel pain or emotions because the most important person in my life — even if she was treated terribly — was always happy. I have never seen a man treat a woman good. I have never seen a man not cheat on a woman. I have never seen a good husband.”

Kourtney made it clear, “I don’t think you deserve Khloé. The actions that you have done is not something she deserves.”

The episode, however, is “to be continued.”