Prince Harry & Prince William’s Royal Rift: ‘There’s No Going Back’

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William are still at odds nearly a year after Harry released his memoir “Spare.”

Author Omid Scobie, who writes about the current state of the monarchy in his new book “Endgame,” spoke to People magazine about the brothers’ royal rift, saying, “Absolutely nothing has changed.”

Scobie explained, “I saw Harry’s release of ‘Spare’ as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years. Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings.”

Now, Omid says the hurt between the brothers has turned to indifference and that the monarchy is ignoring fractures in the infrastructure, which could lead to further trouble.

“There’s a real chance here to learn and adapt to modern society and also make up for mistakes of the past. It’s their move,” Scobie said of the royals.

He further explained, “I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view. These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”

Will the brothers have regrets later on? “These are probably sad realizations that will be had far too late in the journey,” Omid said, adding, “In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.”

He says for the brothers there’s “no going back.”