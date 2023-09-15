Prince Harry Turns 39! How He Celebrated with Meghan Markle in Germany

Getty Images

Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday in a big way.

The royal and wife Meghan Markle marked the occasion while they were in Germany for the Invictus Games.

The couple attended a volleyball game between Poland and Germany on Friday, where Harry was serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by the players and the crowd!

He gave everyone a thumbs-up as Markle smiled at his side.

The celebration started the night before, when the couple headed to Brauerei Schumacher restaurant.

The establishment posted a photo of Harry and Meghan beaming alongside a few other people. The caption, which has been translated, read, “So proud!” and called them “very friendly people.”

According to the restaurant, the group enjoyed wiener schnitzel, blood sausage, and German sausages during the visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been putting on a united front at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, where they were seen holding hands and being very affectionate.

Meghan arrived at the festivities after Harry, and explained her tardiness at a kickoff event.

She told the crowd, “I'm sorry that I was a little late for the party… I kind of spent a little more time getting our little ones settled at home… milkshakes and school drop-off.”

Could the public appearances be Meghan making a push to rehab her image following Megxit and the backlash over their Netflix documentary? DailyMail.com’s Charlie Lankston weighs in.

Lankston told “Extra,” “I think this is their chance to really step out in the spotlight on their own terms.”

As for their relationship with the royal family, she said, “I think with anything that Harry and Meghan do, we are always looking to what comes next, because experience has shown us that these two cannot go too long without throwing some kind of barb at the royal family and I have no doubt that another attack is in the making at some point in the near future.”