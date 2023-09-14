Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Put on Loved-Up Display at Invictus Games

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a united front at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, where they were seen holding hands and being very affectionate.

Meghan arrived to the festivities after Harry, and explained her tardiness at a kickoff event.

She told the crowd, “I'm sorry that I was a little late for the party… I kind of spent a little more time getting our little ones settled at home… milkshakes and school drop off.”

Now, we’re asking: Is Meghan making a push to rehab her image following Megxit and the backlash over their Netflix documentary? DailyMail.com’s Charlie Lankston weighs in.

Lankston said of their appearance at the Invictus Games, “I think this is their chance to really step out in the spotlight on their own terms.”

As for their relationship with the royal family, she said, “I think with anything that Harry and Meghan do, we are always looking to what comes next, because experience has shown us that these two cannot go too long without throwing some kind of barb at the royal family and I have no doubt that another attack is in the making at some point in the near future.”