Getty Images

“Extra” spoke to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge at BravoCon 2023 this weekend, asking Shannon about her recent DUI arrest.

Sharing how the support of her castmates has helped her, she said, “It’s absolutely meant the world to me because coming here to BravoCon, it was very important for me to face things and to be authentic and open and honest... To have that added support, not only by my castmates, but the fans, has been incredibly overwhelming for me.”

So what has she learned about herself?

“I learned there are things that have happened in my life that have molded me into who I am, and I want to make certain positive changes to eliminate unhealthy, toxic people from my life, so I am working and will continue to work on doing that.”

Vicki chimed in, “Everybody makes mistakes in their life… It was a mistake, it wasn’t a pattern. I support Shannon.”

Shannon gushed over Vicki and Tamara, saying, “These two have been incredible, and I wouldn’t have been able to get though it without the both of them. I am especially for my tres amigos.”

Tamara said Shannon "means everything.” Sharing how devastated she was to hear the news of the DUI, she said she was in Scotland and couldn’t talk to Shannon.