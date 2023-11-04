Tom Sandoval Reveals He & Ariana Madix Aren't Living Together Anymore (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after the two took stage at BravoCon in Las Vegas this weekend — and Sandoval broke some news about his living situation!

Mel asked if Sandoval and his ex, Ariana Madix, were still living together.

"No," Tom admitted, "we are currently not."

As for when it happened, he would only tease, "You gotta wait and see."

Unfortunately, Sandoval was booed by the audience repeatedly. A shirtless push-up contest with James Kennedy — which he lost — brought a repulsed reaction from Madix, who bemoaned the lack of a "trigger warning."

Sandoval spoke out about the raucously negative reception he received from the crowd, saying, "That was the hardest thing. That was the thing. I'm glad I got through it. I knew that was going to happen. And, you know, moving on."

After all, "I can only apologize so many times. Really, it's less about words and more about actions. So, right now, I'm just kind of trying to put the work in."

Mel asked if the 40-year-old might look for love on another TV show in the future.

"Like, if 'The Bachelor' called you, would you go on there?" he wanted to know.

"I have so much respect for 'The Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette,'" Tom said. "'The Bachelor in Paradise' looks fun. I would maybe consider that."

The trailer for the new season of "Vanderpump Rules" was debuted at BravoCon, and it was juicy.

"The whole trailer for the season is about picking up the pieces," Mel observed. "What piece are you picking up first?"

"Wow. I don't even know, man," Tom replied, pondering an answer. "Honestly, with everything that's going on, it's so hard to focus on the details. I'm just living day by day."

Of course, we had to ask if he was watching Ariana compete on "Dancing with the Stars"... and the answer was surprising!

"I'm not, actually," he confessed. "I'm not going to lie, I'm not. But, I mean, she's killing it. I've seen it. I know she's doing really well, and that's great. I'm happy for her.:

