‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Sentenced to Probation in DUI Case

Getty

Shannon Beador, 59, will not serve jail time for her DUI arrest in Newport Beach, California, back in September.

TMZ reports a judge sentenced the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star to three years informal probation and 40 hours of community service. She will also be required to pay fines and complete a nine-month alcohol program.

The site says Shannon pleaded no contest to one count of DUI and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more.

A count of hit-and-run with property damaged was dismissed by the court.

TMZ previously reported that in September, Beador drove onto someone’s residential property and clipped their house.

A source told the site that Beador then got back on the road and drove a bit further down before parking her car in the middle of the street and getting out with her dog. The police were called, and when they arrived, Shannon was allegedly acting like she was on a walk with her pup.

A Newport Beach Police spokesperson confirmed to TMZ that Beador was booked for a misdemeanor hit-and-run and DUI. She was released without bond. Her car was seized as evidence.

Her lawyer, Michael Fell, later told TMZ, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."