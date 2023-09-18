‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Arrested Following Alleged Erratic Behavior

Getty

Shannon Beador, 59, is facing misdemeanor charges after alleged erratic behavior on Saturday night.

TMZ reports the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star was driving in Newport Beach, California, when she drove onto someone’s residential property and clipped their house.

A source told the site that Beador then got back on the road and drove a bit further down before parking her car in the middle of the street and getting out with her dog. The police were called, and when they arrived, Shannon was allegedly acting like she was on a walk with her pup.

A Newport Beach Police spokesperson confirmed to TMZ that Beador was booked for a misdemeanor hit-and-run and DUI. She was released without bond. Her car was seized as evidence.