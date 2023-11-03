Behati Prinsloo Reveals Gender of Baby #3 with Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine welcomed their third child in January, and now the model has revealed the baby’s gender.

Prinsloo, who also shares Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, with Levine, opened up about their newest addition on “The Mother Daze” podcast.

As she described having a natural birth, Behati shared that they welcomed a son by referring to the child as “he.”

The model told hosts Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer that the delivery was a combination of “pain and bliss.”

Behati recalled, "My doctor at a certain point was like, 'I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything… this is it.’ She was like, 'It's up to you... Nobody's putting pressure on you, do what you feel.’ I was like, 'I feel really good... I think I'm... just gonna go with this feeling right now.’"

The 35-year-old, who also declined a water birth, continued, “I'm pushing, and I think the hardest part for me was when he... I was so exhausted, but... I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this... roller coaster of feelings and pain... levels.”

She said her doula even showed her a picture taken during the birth in which she’s laughing.

"There's an amazing photo that my doula showed me... I think 12 minutes before I gave birth, before he came out,” the star mom said. “She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, 'Wow, that's so crazy,' because in that moment... it was tunnel vision for me. I was just... [trying to] get through this."

Behati later added she “felt so connected with him” during the birth.

As for her husband Adam, he was there for her “every step of the way.”

"It was his favorite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it ... and people telling him what to do to help me, too," Behati said. "Like the doula... putting him there where she would have been... just really making this into such a beautiful experience for everyone.”

Adam even cut the umbilical cord, although it was tricky. “He’s a leftie, so... the scissors, it’s always a mess,” she joked, saying Adam was “so nervous.”

She continued, “It was also on his brother's birthday, so they had donuts. And Adam had about a dozen donuts, because… nervous eating," adding that the Maroon 5 frontman is a "stress eater.”

Prinsloo also opened up about trying for the third baby, saying, “It actually took longer than expected, so we were kind of, like, also thinking maybe that's a sign. You know, maybe we're good. And then, of course, I get pregnant.”