On Friday, Adam Levine had his family on his mind at the long-awaited opening night of Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency.

Levine, 44, toasted wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, as well as their kids Dusty Rose, 6, Gio Grace, 5, and their new arrival, saying he once worked for himself, but, "Now, I do this for them."

Behati shared snaps from the opening weekend, including the first glimpse at baby no. 3!

“Extra” spoke to Adam and the band as they debuted "M5LV."

Adam’s family and his parents were in the audience for the big opening night, but would he ever consider relocating the brood to Las Vegas?

"If they keep raising taxes in California, maybe," he joked, before saying, "I’m a Cali boy — what can I do? It’s tattooed across my body. I can't leave. I love California, but Vegas is a lovely place to visit.”

The group adds their new residency to their long list of accomplishments, with Adam saying it is something he imagined back when they were teens playing in the garage.

“I actually talk about it in one of the vignettes we put together for the show," he revealed. "I would dream about it… You have to kind of believe it — fake-it-to-make-it vibe — so yeah, I did believe it, but I guess I’m not supposed to say that.”

Guitarist James Valentine added, "My main goal was to make a living making music. This is far beyond anything.”

After more than 20 years, playing everywhere from Tokyo to the Pyramids, what does the residency provide that is new?

Keyboardist PJ Morgan told "Extra," “What we have been able to accomplish is amazing and we don’t get to talk about it much. This show has spaces to kind of give history on the band and really have people understand what it really is.”

Adam opened up about how the time was right for "M5LV," saying, “I hesitated for a really long time... I had that stigma attached. [Las Vegas] used to be people set out to pasture… Now, it's, like, so relevant again. You have the Brunos, Adeles… Usher... huge artists."

He went on, "The perception of that has changed. It's now a place you can really thrive… Feels good… Feels like a step forward for us."

What's next?

Adam shared about new music on the horizon, “We got something coming. We are working on it right now, a song, a special one — that's all I will divulge. It’s great, one of the best things we would have put out in a long time.”