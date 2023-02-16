Celebrity News February 16, 2023
Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Post-Baby Body — See the Pics!
Two weeks ago, news broke that supermodel Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had welcomed their third child.
Now, Behati is ready to show off her post-baby body!
On Wednesday, Behati posted a series of photos of herself. She wrote, “🖤 VALENTINE’S DAY 🖤.”
In one photo, Behati opted for a lacy black dress. In another selfie, she wore a sheer top that showed off her black bra and flat tummy.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
It looks like Prinsloo enjoyed a night out with Alexis Novak and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine, who were tagged in a photo.
At one point, they participated in some carnival games!
Behati’s latest Instagram is quite a contrast from her Instagram post in January.
At the time, Behati posted a pic of herself in a bikini, writing, “TICK tock.. 🌱.” Her baby bump was on full display!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Adam and Behati are also already the parents of Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.