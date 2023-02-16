Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Post-Baby Body — See the Pics!

Getty Images

Two weeks ago, news broke that supermodel Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had welcomed their third child.

Now, Behati is ready to show off her post-baby body!

On Wednesday, Behati posted a series of photos of herself. She wrote, “🖤 VALENTINE’S DAY 🖤.”

In one photo, Behati opted for a lacy black dress. In another selfie, she wore a sheer top that showed off her black bra and flat tummy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It looks like Prinsloo enjoyed a night out with Alexis Novak and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine, who were tagged in a photo.

At one point, they participated in some carnival games!

Behati’s latest Instagram is quite a contrast from her Instagram post in January.

At the time, Behati posted a pic of herself in a bikini, writing, “TICK tock.. 🌱.” Her baby bump was on full display!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.