Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo, 34, is giving fans an inside peek at her family vacay with husband Adam Levine, 44, and their kids.

The model wrote on Instagram, “A blink of an eye,” with a carousel showing pics of the family enjoying time together.

Instagram

One sweet snap features Adam holding their newborn baby. The barefoot Maroon 5 singer wears blue-gray shorts and a pink sweatshirt as he enjoys a special moment on the beach with his little one and lifts the child up above his head.

Other pics include kids, dogs, beach views, and more.

Instagram

The couple welcomed their new addition at the end of January, on the heels of his sexting scandal. They are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

Shortly after welcoming their third child, Adam was back at work, kicking off his Maroon 5 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.

The group adds their new residency to their long list of accomplishments, with Adam telling “Extra” in March that it is something he imagined back when they were teens playing in the garage.

“I actually talk about it in one of the vignettes we put together for the show," he revealed. "I would dream about it… You have to kind of believe it — fake-it-to-make-it vibe — so yeah, I did believe it, but I guess I’m not supposed to say that.”

Adam’s family and his parents were in the audience for the big opening night, but would he ever consider relocating the brood to Las Vegas?