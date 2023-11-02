Charlize Theron Says Taylor Swift Earned Her Cool Points with Kids! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Charlize Theron stepped out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Town & Country’s Philanthropy Summit in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Theron about her work with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project and attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour with her kids!

For the concert, Charlize was able to get a one-of-a-kind T-shirt for her daughter, which earned her some cool points. She explained, “My oldest is now getting into that teenage phase of ‘Mom’s not cool anymore,’ so when I have little moments like that where I buy her the Taylor Swift T-shirt that nobody can get, that’s when I’m like a hero. ‘Mom, you got me that shirt that nobody can get?’ ‘Yes, I did. Don’t forget that.’”

“It’s always nice when your kids are happy, right?” Theron said.

Charlize quipped that going to the concert is “keeping me young.”

As a mother, Theron wants her kids to “find joy and happiness every single day and go and have healthy lives and be good people.”

Charlize is navigating parenthood the best she can with what is happening in the world right now with the Israel-Hamas War. Her main goal is “keeping them safe and informed, but also not bombarding them with imagery and context that they are not ready for.”

Theron said, “I feel like our kids are seeing too much, you know? It’s now become more important to, like, try and eliminate some of it because it’s not helping. It’s not helping all of us, but I think we are more capable of dealing with it.”

Theron is also making her philanthropic mark with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Along with calling it an honor to attend the Town & Country’s Philanthropy Summit, Charlize said, “I love being in this company. I feel like this work can be very hard, and you need to be in rooms with people like this to remember why you are doing it and to inspire you to keep doing it.”

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project aims to improve the health of young people in South Africa.

Showing some love for her native country, she said, “It is where I think I was formed as a human. Within my experience, that move from there, it doesn’t take away from this feeling that somehow, you know, you have to figure out how you can be best of service to the place that kinda made you who you are. That’s how I feel about South Africa.