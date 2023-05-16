Charlize Theron Spotted Holding Hands with Model Alex Dimitrijevic

Backgrid

“Fast X” star Charlize Theron, 47, is showing some PDA with a new man!

The actress was spotted holding hands with model Alex Dimitrijevic in Los Feliz, California, on Sunday.

Charlize wore a maroon sweater and khaki pants with sandals, while Dimitrijevic opted for a bright yellow button-down shirt with a tiger on the front paired with jeans and loafers.

A source told Us Weekly that they met at an event and their relationship is “still in the early stages,” but they “really like each other.”

The insider added, “Charlize and Alex have been dating for a few months now,” revealing, he is “a very laidback guy and Charlize likes that.”

A few details about Dimitrijevic have come to light. He is a 6’3” model (check out his Next Models page) with a brand + apparel design and development business as well. He studied at UC Santa Barbara, and according to Us Weekly, he is divorced.

Theron’s last high-profile relationship was with Sean Penn, but the Oscar winners split in 2015 after less than two years together.

If things work out with Alex, it could mark Charlize’s first real romance in several years.

In 2020, Theron opened up on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” revealing she had been single since her split with Penn.

“It is strange for people to, kind of, wrap their heads around it,” Theron said. “I’ve been on a few dates but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.”

Theron has definitely had a lot on her plate between being a mom to Jackson, 11, and August, seven, and starring in movies like “Fast X.”

“Extra” just spoke with Charlize about the new “Fast and the Furious” movie premiering on May 19.

Theron noted that being described as an “action star” entails much more than what people typically think it does.

“I feel like ‘action’ doesn’t quite capture it because it’s not just action. When you break it down, it’s way more intricate. Stunt work and action work and chases — it’s like there’s so much to it, so to say that it’s just action I think is a disservice because what we do is a physical narrative,” the “Atomic Blonde” star explained.