Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Assault Trial Date Set After Motion to Dismiss Case Rejected

Getty Images

Though lawyers for Jonathan Majors requested a dismissal of his domestic assault case, he will be going to trial next month.

The trial has been set to begin November 29.

On Wednesday morning, Majors appeared for a pre-trial hearing via Zoom, as he is not in the state of New York.

During the hearing, Majors’ legal team asked the court to keep “contested evidence” under seal since it is a “high-profile” case.

His lawyer Seth Zuckerman told the judge, “The disclosure of sensitive information will limit Mr. Majors’ right to a fair trial.”

Judge Michael Gaffey did not make a ruling, but told reporters that they can contest the motion by submitting papers by November 6.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office recently filed a response to Majors’ motion to dismiss the case.

In the 115-page filing, the DA accuses Majors’ legal team of leaking and misrepresenting court evidence.

In March, Majors was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after a dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Those docs revealed more details about what allegedly happened that night. According to the filing, Majors and Jabbari were in a vehicle provided by a car service heading to their Chelsea apartment when Jabbari saw a text message on Majors’ phone that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.”

According to the docs, an altercation ensued when Jabbari attempted to take the phone out of Majors’ hand to see who the sender of the text message was. Majors allegedly “began grabbing the right side of Ms. Jabbari’s body and prying Ms. Jabbari’s right middle finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.”

The filing alleged that Majors “then grabbed Ms. Jabbari’s arm and right hand and proceeded to twist Ms. Jabbari’s forearm, causing substantial pain to her finger and arm. The defendant then struck Ms. Jabbari’s right ear, causing a laceration to the back of her ear and substantial pain.”

The docs claimed that things also got physical after Majors regained full possession of his phone and exited the car as Jabbari attempted to follow him out. The docs state, “The defendant grabbed her, picked her up, and threw her back inside … [and] sustained substantial pain, including a fractured finger, bruising about her body, a laceration behind her right ear, and a bump on her head.”

While Majors’ team has argued that there is evidence, including surveillance video, that clears him of any wrongdoing, the DA noted, “Surveillance video referred to by the defense actually shows Ms. Jabbari visibly upset, crying, and seeking help from strangers to get an Uber cab home.”

While there were reports that a domestic charge would be filed against Jabbari, the docs also “dismisses the idea that the D.A. has any plans to prosecute Jabbari for domestic violence alleged by Majors in a counter-claim, contradicting recent media reports that claimed such an action was imminent.”

In April, Jabbari was granted a restraining order against him.

In a statement to Variety, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said, “Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.).”

When a full temporary order of protection is granted, the two parties are prohibited from having any direct or third-party contact until the next court date.