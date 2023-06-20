“Extra’s” cameras were rolling as Jonathan Majors arrived at a NYC courthouse Tuesday with actress Meagan Good by his side.

The actor did not answer any questions from reporters, but Meagan did smile as she supported the Marvel and “Creed III” star as they entered the courtroom hand in hand.

"Extra" has learned that Inside the courtroom, Good had her arm around Majors and was rubbing his shoulder as they sat with his attorneys.

Majors’ legal team is hoping the misdemeanor assault charge he’s facing will be dropped.

Otherwise, per the DA, a trial date of August 3 has been set.