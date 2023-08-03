Celebrity News August 03, 2023
Jonathan Majors Arrives in Court with GF Meagan Good, Trial Delayed
“Extra’s” cameras were rolling as Jonathan Majors arrived to an NYC courthouse on Thursday with girlfriend Meagan Good by his side.
His trial on misdemeanor harassment and assault charges had been scheduled to begin August 3, but the prosecution requested a delay, saying they needed more time to prepare.
The judge set a new trial date for September 6.
Majors is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend last March. His lawyer maintains this whole proceeding is nothing but “a witch hunt.”
Today, his attorney Priya Chaudhry told “Extra” in a statement, “One hundred and thirty-one days ago, authorities unjustly cuffed Jonathan Majors in his own home, hauling him off to jail based on the word of a woman now hunted by the NYPD.”
Chaudhry continued, “Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of Grace Jabbari, an enduring nightmare in their relationship. Now, as soon as Jabbari sets foot back in New York, the NYPD stands ready to arrest her.”
The statement closed with: “For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”