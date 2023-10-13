Michelle Williams to Narrate Audiobook for Britney Spears’ Memoir

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ new memoir has an A-list narrator!

People reports that Michelle Williams will be the voice of the audiobook for “The Woman in Me.”

Spears will provide an intro to the audio version, while Michelle will narrate the rest.

The pop star told People in a statement, "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

Spears continued, "I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

Michelle added in her own statement, “I stand with Britney.”

Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books will release the book and audiobook on October 24. Pre-order here.

The book website notes, “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”