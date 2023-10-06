Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Hospitalized with ‘Bad Infection’ (Report)

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ estranged dad Jamie Spears, 71, is reportedly in the hospital.

A source told Page Six, “Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery. He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility.”

Another insider told the outlet that Jamie is “severely ill.”

In August, TMZ reported that Jamie was hospitalized months ago after he got a terrible infection in his knee.

An insider told TMZ that Jamie “lost more than 25 lbs. and is extremely thin.”

Jamie has kept a low profile since Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

The two have not been on good terms for years, due to the conservatorship.

Britney has slammed her dad on multiple occasions on social media.