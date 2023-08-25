Getty Images

Everyone is asking questions about Britney Spears’ new life amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Is her $75-million fortune on the line? Is she ready to date again? Is she reconciling with her dad Jamie after their Free Britney battle? We’ve got answers to some of those burning questions.

As for her fortune, our sources say the couple signed an iron-clad prenup that leaves Sam with nothing in the divorce. He won’t even get spousal support. TMZ, however, reports Britney is paying $10,000 per month for her ex’s chic new apartment in L.A.

Spears also reportedly landed a lucrative $15-million deal for her memoir “The Woman in Me,” but Sam won’t get a penny of it. Plus, the prenup keeps him from spilling his guts about the relationship.

When it comes to romance, Britney was just spotted driving in L.A. with a “mystery man” that turned out to be her security guard Dane.

She also posted on Instagram about a night out with friends that included her posing with four shirtless men, but it turned out to be an old photo. It didn’t happen that night.

As far as we know, she’s not ready to date yet.

Instead, she’s been leaning on friends like her manager Cade Hudson, who was there when she threw herself a divorce party!

While Britney’s brother Bryan has been in and out of her California mansion during the divorce turmoil, she’s been estranged from her dad Jamie after he was her conservator for 13 years.

Now, word comes Jamie is ill and battling liver complications, among other things. A source says that Britney wants to help her father, but is being advised by her legal team to not get involved. The pop star, however, is insisting.

We’re told she’s currently working with Sony for a giant album deal that’s worth tens of millions of dollars — a deal that could be signed very soon.