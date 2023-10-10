Dani Sork Photo/ TLC

Over the weekend, “Sister Wives” star Christine Brown tied the knot with her partner David Woolley.

The pair wed at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, in front of more than 300 friends and family.

The wedding was attended by fellow “Sister Wives” star Janelle Brown, but Christine’s ex-husband Kody Brown and his two wives Meri and Robyn were absent.

Dani Sork Photo/ TLC

In a statement, Christine told People magazine, “It’s a fairy tale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

They made it a family affair. Christine explained, “We’re going to have a slew of kids and grandkids walk down the aisle in between the parents, our officiant, David, and me. We wanted to make it as family oriented as possible.”

Dani Sork Photo/ TLC

For her big day, Christine wore a Boda Bridal gown, while David opted for a black suit, shirt, and tie.

The wedding comes six months after the pair announced their engagement.

Christine announced the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of the couple as she showed off her ring. The “Sister Wives” star wrote, “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld#soulmates #loveofmylife.”

David also shared the happy news, posting, “Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you. You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met. #soulmate #myqueen#engaged.”

The couple met through a dating app last year. Of David’s online profile, Christine shared, “It was him with those eyes. I’m like, ‘You know what? I want to be looked at with those eyes for the rest of my life.’ Him with his grandkids, and at Disneyland, and then him on a beach. I’m like, ‘Yes. Sign me up for all of that!’”

Christine was previously married to Kody from 1994 to 2021.