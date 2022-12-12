‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody Brown & Janelle Announce Separation After 29 Years

Getty Images

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown are going their separate ways after 29 years in a polygamous marriage. He is still in a relationship with Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

Kody revealed the split on Sunday in a sneak peek of TLC’s “Sister Wives: One on One” special. In the video, Kody says, “Janelle's made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me." Janelle later adds, “We’ve been separated for several months.”

This is gonna be big. Janelle makes a major announcement on the #SisterWives tell-all, which kicks off next Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/LpJWqplHJ5 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 12, 2022 @TLC

On last week’s “Sister Wives,” Janelle shared, “I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore. Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me. I don’t know.”

During this week’s episode, Janelle became frustrated over Kody’s strict COVID precautions.

"This is the same ol' argument,” she said. ”I don't need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I'm just not. I just don't need this. In the last 18 months, I've realized that I'm pretty good. I'm independent, and I'm not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don't need it. I don't deserve it and I don't need it."

The couple’s separation comes on the heels of Christine Brown leaving the polygamous relationship after 25 years.

In the same episode, Janelle shared, “I just think we’ve never had divides this deep. Christine has left, and that’s obviously [a] very, very big departure for what our family has looked like for many years. This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?”

Kody and Janelle entered their spiritual union in 1993. They have six children together: Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savannah, 17. Kody is the father of 18 children total.