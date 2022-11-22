‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Welcomes Twin Boys

Instagram

“Sister Wives” star Mykelti Brown and her husband Antonio “Tony” Padron are parents again!

Brown, 26, gave birth to twin boys, Archer Banks and Ace McCord, last week, but didn’t reveal the news until today!

Along with a series of photos, Mykelti wrote on Instagram, “Introducing Archer Banks Padron & Ace McCord Padron #twinmom #twinboys #exhausted.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple are also parents to daughter Avalon Asa, 19 months.

According to People magazine, Archer arrived first and then Ace made his entrance into the world two minutes later.

She told the outlet, “I’m so happy my boys are finally here and we’re all doing well.”

Tony added, “I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!”

The couple announced they were expecting in June.

At the time, Mykelti shared, “I’m extremely excited for the twins to come. Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure.”

Tony quipped, “I’m excited about having double the trouble and double the fun.”

Mykelti’s mom Christine Brown gushed, “I’m so excited, they’re going to be such great parents. I know they’re a bit overwhelmed because it’s twins. It’s a lot of work, but I live close, Aspyn lives close.”

Christine went on, “She’s got such an amazing support system, we’re all so excited. They’ve been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again!”

In August, Mykelti and Tony revealed that they were expecting twin boys. She told People, “I’m excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age. They’ll always have a friend to play with. And Tony and I will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize. It should be a fun adventure.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.