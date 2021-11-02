‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years Together

“Sister Wives” couple Kody Brown and his wife Christine have called it quits.

In a statement on Instagram, Christine said, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In his own statement, Kody wrote, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The pair tied the knot in 1994. They have five adult children, Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 18, and one minor child, Truly, 11.

On the Season 10 finale of “Sister Wives,” there were signs of trouble with the pair after Christine proposed the family move back to Utah, an idea that was rejected by Kody and the other sister wives.

During a confessional, she admitted, “The relationship that I have with Kody isn't what I would want, either. What I have here is not what I want right now."