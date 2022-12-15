‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Says Marriage to Kody Is Over After 32 Years

Getty Images

Kody Brown and wife Meri are over after 32 years together.

The reality stars are going their separate ways after decades in a polygamous marriage. Kody, who recently split from wives Christine and Janelle, is still in a relationship with legal wife Robyn Brown.

Meri opens up about the split in a new promo for the “Sister Wives: One on One” episode airing on Sunday.

During the clip, posted exclusively on People, Meri watches Kody say in a confessional that he doesn’t consider them married and “if she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me.”

Host Sukanya Krishnan then asks Meri how that makes her feel.

Referencing Kody’s split with Christine in 2021, Meri told Sukanya, "It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri.' Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

Meri further explained, "Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying. You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

She went on, "I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

Krishnan asked Meri, "Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?"

Meri replied, "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that."

The reality star is “definitely” open reconciliation, but said, “I don't think that he's interested."

Back in 2015, the couple went through a rough patch that they never recovered from. Meri entered an online relationship with another man, but it turned out to be a catfishing scandal. The man was actually a woman.

Despite going to therapy to work through it, Kody decided he would never be intimate with Meri again.

In January 2022, he shared during an episode, "I'm not going to ever be in a conjugal relationship with her because I'm not going to go through that emotional torture ever again. There's a point where intimacy is just damage."

In November 2022, Meri explained why she chose to stay with Kody. "My strength is sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on a relationship. So I leave that door open, but I'm not pining away for it."

Kody has been spiritually married to all four wives, but was legally married to Meri from 1990 to 2014. They divorced in 2014 so that he could legally marry wife Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Meri and Kody share son Leon, 27.