‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley

Christine Brown, 50, and David Woolley are getting married!

She announced the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of the couple as she showed off her ring. The “Sister Wives” star wrote, “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

David also shared the happy news, posting, “Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you. You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met. #soulmate #myqueen #engaged.”

Fellow “Sister Wives” star Janelle Brown showed support on Christine’s post, writing, “Hurray!!!”

Brown also opened up about David to People, sharing, "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday. I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She went on, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

People reports David popped the question earlier this month in Utah.

The news comes just two months after they went public with a Valentine’s Day post.

Brown posted a carousel of images, and wrote, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

She called him “wonderful and kind,” gushing that he’s “incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”