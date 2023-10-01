Getty Images

Fans were shocked with longtime "Dancing with the Stars" judge Len Goodman died in April, just three days shy of his 79th birthday.

Now, Daily Express U.S. has revealed what killed the ballroom legend.

According to the outlet, Goodman succumbed to metastatic prostate cancer, which is listed on his death certificate as the cause.

The star had reportedly undergone surgery in 2009 to remove a tumor from his prostate. While he seemed to have recovered, the cancer later spread to his bones.

Len died in April about six months after retiring.

Goodman's manager Jackie Gill broke the news to the BBC in a statement that read, ""It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman died in Kent, England, in hospice, surrounded by family.

Famous in England as one of the judges of "Strictly Come Dancing" (2004-2016), Goodman's passing elicited a warm outpouring of condolences from the British press. The BBC's Tim Davie said, "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."