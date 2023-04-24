Len Goodman, Former 'DWTS' Judge, Dies 3 Days Before His 79th Birthday

Sadly, beloved former "Dancing with the Stars" judge Len Goodman — who just retired from the show six months ago — has died at 78.

The esteemed dance expert died Saturday after a short battle with bone cancer, just three days shy of his 79th birthday. He had previously been treated for prostate cancer and a small facial melanoma.

Goodman's manager Jackie Gill broke the news to the BBC in a statement that read, ""It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman died in Kent, England, in hospice. He was surrounded by family.

Famous in England as one of the judges of "Strictly Come Dancing" (2004-2016), Goodman's passing elicited a warm outpouring of condolences from the British press. The BBC's Tim Davie said, "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Goodman's colleague and close pal Bruno Tonioli tweeted, "Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures. there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10."

"Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react," Goodman told People upon his retirement. "And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging. I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

Goodman was born April 24, 1944, in Kent, growing up in East London. He was not attracted to dancing until the ripe old age of 19, when he took it up as a way to battle back from a foot injury.

He dove into the sport, competing professionally and winning, but retired after winning the British Championships at Blackpool when he was still in his 20s.

His work on BBC One's "Strictly Come Dancing" — alongside Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Arlene Phillips, to start — gained him national recognition. Appearing on the U.S. version, "Dancing with the Stars," from its inception in 2005, he, Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba came to be seen as the ultimate dance experts.