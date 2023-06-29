Bruno Tonioli just wrapped up his first season on “Britain’s Got Talent” with Simon Cowell, and he chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour all about it! He also recalled working with the late Tina Turner and remembered his late “Dancing with the Stars” friend and colleague Len Goodman.

Looking back at working on the “Steamy Windows” music video with Tina, he said, “The time was the peak of her fame, she was the biggest star in the world, and she was the kindest, most humble. It's like speaking to you; she just made you feel so comfortable.”

Tonioli recalled, “Once we turned the track on and we went through the staging, it was like — boom! — she turned Tina Turner on, she turned [on] the performance level… My jaw dropped, ‘This is amazing, don't change a thing!’”

He insisted, “They don’t make them like that anymore.”

Bruno also lost fellow “DWTS” judge Len Goodman in April, and shared, “I couldn't speak, I couldn't say anything for a week. I knew, he told me, but you're never really prepared.”

The dancer added, “He would say, ‘I had a fantastic run, better than I could have possibly imagined. Have a drink, have fun and celebrate.’”

Bruno is celebrating the 32nd season of “DWTS,” which returns this fall on ABC and Disney+ with co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

He said of Julianne, “She knows the show as well as any of us.”

Dishing on “Britain’s Got Talent,” Tonioli called it a “great surprise from Simon and it has been fantastic.”

Bruno recalled, “On day one I whack the golden buzzer mid-show as they are performing and I didn't know you had to wait until the end… The thing with talent is I know when I see it and Simon is the same!”