Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Expecting Baby #3

Instagram

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have another baby on the way!

On Tuesday, Mike announced that they are expecting their third child together.

Mike wrote on Instagram, “Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

He included a series of photos of him and Lauren with their son Romeo, 2, and daughter Mia, 9 months, with a sonogram.

His castmate Pauly D celebrated the news, writing, “Hat trick!!!”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented, “Congratulations!!!❤️”

Earlier this year, Mike and Lauren welcomed Mia, who weighed 5 lbs., 15 oz.

Around that time, Mike posted a series of photos of himself with Romeo. He wrote on Instagram, “Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, ‘Dad’ has always been the best.”