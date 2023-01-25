Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Welcome Baby #2

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 40, is now a dad of two!

On Tuesday, Sorrentino’s wife Lauren gave birth to their second child, a baby girl who they named Mia Bella Elizabeth.

A rep told People magazine that their bundle of joy weighed 5 lbs., 15 oz.

Mike and Lauren are also parents to son Romeo Reigh, 21 months.

Just a few days ago, Mike posted a series of photos of himself with Romeo. He wrote on Instagram, “Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, “Dad” has always been the best.”

The couple announced that they were expecting again in August.

At the time, they posted on Instagram, “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼January 2023. God is Good 🙏🏼.”

The post included a sweet pool side family photo of Mike in jean shorts and polo shirt, Lauren in a sun dress, and Romeo, then 14 months, wearing a blue “Big Bro” T-shirt.

In June, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Mike while he promoted “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”