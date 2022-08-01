Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Expecting Baby #2

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 40, is going to be a dad again!

Mike and wife Lauren Sorrentino, 37, announced the baby news on Sunday, writing on Instagram, “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023,” adding, “God is Good 🙏🏼.”

The post included a sweet pool side family photo of Mike in jean shorts and polo shirt, Lauren in a sun dress, and their son Romeo, 14 months, wearing a blue “Big Bro” T-shirt.

They also included the announcement on Romeo’s Instagram, writing, “Big brother Romeo reporting for duty 🤍 Baby coming January 2023.”

Lauren further confirmed she has a bun in the oven, writing on Instagram Stories, “We’re pregnant!”

In June, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Mike while he promoted “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

This season, Mike was adjusting to fatherhood, which he called “amazing.” The star gushed, “I love being a dad… It’s just so beautiful.”

Reflecting on his past, he said, “In my 20s, I was so wild, so now I’m just grateful to be in my 30s and be an amazing dad.”