Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Boy

Congrats are in order for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren. The couple just welcomed their first child.

Mike and Lauren both announced the news on Instagram with a series of photos, revealing their son’s name in the caption, “Romeo Reign Sorrentino.” Mike commented on Lauren’s post, “I’m not crying you are.”

Another post on the account @itsbabysituation, revealed he was born on May 26, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz. and 19 inches long.

The couple announced they were expecting in November with a sweet series of Instagram pics. In the photos, they pose next to a counter with “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” drawn in flour. In the caption, Mike wrote, “We have a Baby Situation 🤰”

