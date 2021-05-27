Celebrity News May 27, 2021
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Boy
Congrats are in order for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren. The couple just welcomed their first child.
Mike and Lauren both announced the news on Instagram with a series of photos, revealing their son’s name in the caption, “Romeo Reign Sorrentino.” Mike commented on Lauren’s post, “I’m not crying you are.”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Another post on the account @itsbabysituation, revealed he was born on May 26, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz. and 19 inches long.
The couple announced they were expecting in November with a sweet series of Instagram pics. In the photos, they pose next to a counter with “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” drawn in flour. In the caption, Mike wrote, “We have a Baby Situation 🤰”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Romeo is their rainbow baby. Lauren suffered a miscarriage in November 2019, shortly after their wedding anniversary. She later told Us Weekly, “That definitely brought us closer together. Mike and I are an open book and that was a big reason why I wanted to share it… Once we shared that, it was like a weight off our back. Just to be able to help other people by sharing my story is always the best thing I can do.”