Usher & Kim Kardashian Announce His 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Gig

Getty Images

Usher is your 2024 Super Bowl Halftime star — and we know that thanks to a little help from Kim Kardashian!

The 44-year-old icon will no doubt give one of his legendary performances at the Apple Music-sponsored Halftime Show, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

Twitter

Usher first shared the news on Twitter in a video in which he receives a call from Kim, who breaks the news to him that he is the chosen talent for the coveted spot. In the skit, Usher is in a studio, and tries to say he'll call her back.

Kim insists, telling him he has to make the show something special... before asking about comps.

Twitter

Usher then released other, similar phone-call announcement vids, including one from Deion Sanders... and even one from his future self, who jokes that the song he's working on will be a hit. "The song is gonna be fine," Future Usher says, "You get a girl pregnant [in the song], it's gonna be a hit — trust me."

Twitter

In a statement, Usher says of the career milestone, “It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before.Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, says, "Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Roc Nation's JAY-Z says, "Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic."

Usher's achievements are staggering. He has eight studio albums under his belt — a ninth, entitled "Coming Home," is expected to drop during the Halftime Show — including four chart-toppers, and has released some 80 singles, including the smashes "You Make Me Wanna..." (1997), "Nice & Slow" (1998), "My Way" (1998), "U Remind Me" (2001), "U Got It Bad" (2001), "U Don't Have to Call" (2002), "Yeah!" (2004), "Burn" (2004), "Confessions Part II" (2004), "My Boo" with Alicia Keys (2004), "Caught Up" (2004), "Love in This Club" feat. Young Jeezy (2008), "OMG" (2010), "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" (2010, "More" (2010), and "Scream" (2012).

He has logged an incredible nine no. 1 hits on the U.S Billboard Hot 100.

He also appeared on Seasons 4 and 6 of "The Voice" (2013 & 2014), and outside his music career has acted, including in 2019's "Hustlers."

Usher's New Look Foundation is dedicated to uplifting youth, just one of his many acts as a humanitarian.