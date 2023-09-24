Zane Lowe/Apple Music 1

Usher opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 live from Paris Sunday in his first interview since being selected as the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performer — revealing it wasn't really Kim Kardashian who first broke the news to him!

Usher's skits with Kim, Deion Sanders and a future version of himself portrayed the superstar working hard in the studio, only to be interrupted by phone calls telling him the good news that he'd scored the gig.

The posts were a fun way to announce a huge coup, but for real, it was JAY-Z who made the fateful call.

Usher told Zane, "Oh, man, I didn’t… Well, I mean, you know, me and [JAY-Z], we talk often. But when I got this call… he said, 'It’s time, it’s magic time.' You know, 'It's time for you to have that moment.'”

Usher's response? "What are you talking about?"

Zane Lowe/"Apple Music 1"

Usher told Zane of being tapped for the honor, "It was like this was destined to happen. I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my Vegas residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place is the City of Lights. You know, it's always been a place where, you know, entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So, for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years…"

The icon went on to address whether he might have special guests during his show, saying, "Well, one thing I can say is I've, you know, collaborated with a lot of incredible artists throughout the years. If anything, I like the socially engaged the world, you know what I'm saying? I like to hear who you think, you know, would be a great guest, great guest to complement this."

Beyoncé, hello!