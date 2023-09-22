Shaquille O’Neal Jokes Charles Barkley Inspired 50-Lb. Weight Loss (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Millions of fans loved NBA great Shaquille O’Neal on the court, but these days there’s a lot less of the big man to love!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Shaq, who has lost about 50 lbs. and has 20 more to go.

O’Neal is aiming to “to get back to my first championship weight,” when he was 345 lbs.

As for what motivated him to lose weight, Shaq quipped while taking a shot at his “Inside the NBA” co-star Charles Barkley, “When I look at my belly and I looked at Charles Barkley’s belly and they were similar.”

Jokes aside, Shaq is also focused on helping underserved children through his Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. He’ll be raising money with an annual star-studded fundraising gala at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on October 7.

He shared, “John Legend’s gonna be there, the gorgeous Jennifer Hudson is going to be there, my good friend Anderson .Paak’s gonna be there, Ray Romano is going to do some comedy.”

When asked where his giving nature comes from, Shaq answered, “[My mother and my father] always taught me two things, respect and be nice.”